26Nov 12
Etostone – MAZI
Published by Petrakeas in Music, Videos
Πρόκειται για το νέο κομμάτι του Etostone μετά τη μεγάλη επιτυχία του “For eternity“. Να σημειωθεί ότι το τελευταίο, τη στιγμή αυτή, έχει 1.3 εκατομύρια views! Το “ΜΑΖΙ” είναι στα ελληνικά και ο ήχος πιο κοντά σε αυτά που μας έχει συνηθίσει ο Etostone. Εκεί που ξεφεύγει η υπόθεση more info
είναι στο βίντεo κλιπ που σκηνοθέτησε ο Juan David Salazar: υπερπαραγωγή. Η μουσική για άλλη μια φορά δένει με μια ωραία ιστορία σε άψογη παραγωγή. Προσωπικά (σαν gamer) μου θυμίζει λίγο Assassin’s Creed, Half Life II, Call of duty II. Anyway, απολαύστε ένα από τα πιο εντυπωσιακά βίντεο κλιπ.
March 5th, 2016 at 3:05 pm